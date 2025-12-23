Mend SCA: SCA tool for managing open source security risks and vulnerabilities. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Open source vulnerability detection and scanning, Software bill of materials (SBOM) generation, Open source license compliance management..

The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security: AI-driven app & supply chain security platform with SBOM generation & scanning. built by The Code Registry. Core capabilities include Holistic codebase security scanning across all repositories, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and export, Support for over 500 programming languages..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.