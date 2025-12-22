Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..

Mend SCA: SCA tool for managing open source security risks and vulnerabilities. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Open source vulnerability detection and scanning, Software bill of materials (SBOM) generation, Open source license compliance management..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.