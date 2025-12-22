Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Mend SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Mend.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Development teams managing large open source footprints should start with Mend SCA for its reachability analysis, which actually eliminates false positives by confirming whether vulnerable code paths are exploitable in your specific application. The tool covers NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment across continuous repository monitoring, and its SBOM generation integrates cleanly into existing CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if you need license compliance as your primary driver; Mend handles it competently but doesn't differentiate there the way it does on vulnerability prioritization.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
SCA tool for managing open source security risks and vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs Mend SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
Mend SCA: SCA tool for managing open source security risks and vulnerabilities. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Open source vulnerability detection and scanning, Software bill of materials (SBOM) generation, Open source license compliance management..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk differentiates with Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering. Mend SCA differentiates with Open source vulnerability detection and scanning, Software bill of materials (SBOM) generation, Open source license compliance management.
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. Mend SCA is developed by Mend.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and Mend SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover License Compliance, Open Source, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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