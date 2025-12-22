Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by The Code Registry. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security
Development teams managing sprawling multi-language codebases will get the most from The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security because it actually scans across 500+ languages instead of forcing you into a narrow tech stack, then surfaces what matters through AI-driven triage rather than burying your team in noise. Support for SBOM generation and export paired with dependency vulnerability tracking addresses both the compliance checkbox and the actual risk, covering NIST ID.RA risk assessment cleanly. Skip this if your org is locked into a single proprietary platform for supply chain security; The Code Registry assumes you're patching dependencies yourself, not waiting for a vendor to tell you how.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
AI-driven app & supply chain security platform with SBOM generation & scanning
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security: AI-driven app & supply chain security platform with SBOM generation & scanning. built by The Code Registry. Core capabilities include Holistic codebase security scanning across all repositories, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and export, Support for over 500 programming languages..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk differentiates with Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering. The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security differentiates with Holistic codebase security scanning across all repositories, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and export, Support for over 500 programming languages.
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security is developed by The Code Registry. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, SBOM, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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