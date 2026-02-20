Allure Security Rogue & Spoof Mobile App Detection: AI-powered rogue & spoof mobile app detection and takedown service. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of hundreds of official and third-party mobile app stores for rogue and spoof apps, AI-based computer vision and NLP to identify brand logos, icons, and messaging in app listings, Reduction of false positives via brand-focused detection trained on 10,000+ brand profiles..

Memcyco Anti-Fraud Solution: Real-time fraud prevention for loyalty account takeovers and phishing attacks. built by Memcyco. Core capabilities include Real-time loyalty account takeover detection, Pre-login anomaly detection, Spoofed domain and fake website detection..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.