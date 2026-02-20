Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

Memcyco Anti-Fraud Solution: Real-time fraud prevention for loyalty account takeovers and phishing attacks. built by Memcyco. Core capabilities include Real-time loyalty account takeover detection, Pre-login anomaly detection, Spoofed domain and fake website detection..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.