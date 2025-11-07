Matos AI SPM: AI Security Posture Management solution for AI models, data, and services. built by CloudMatos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI pipeline monitoring from training to deployment, Agentless monitoring of AI services, components, and SDKs, Automated misconfiguration detection in AI pipelines..

Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS: Platform securing AI apps, agents, models & data across development lifecycle. built by Palo Alto Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI model vulnerability scanning, Automated AI red teaming and penetration testing, AI posture management for visibility and misconfiguration detection..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.