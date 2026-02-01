Markmonitor Security: Domain and DNS security platform protecting enterprise brand assets from cyber threats. built by Markmonitor. Core capabilities include Secure account management with intrusion detection and penetration testing, Two-factor authentication (2FA) to protect against account hijacking, IP address whitelisting and user access permission controls..

Netcraft Mobile App Protection: Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Detection of impersonation apps on APK sites, Monitoring of official and unofficial app stores, Country-specific searches using global proxy network..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.