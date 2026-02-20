Allure Security Rogue & Spoof Mobile App Detection: AI-powered rogue & spoof mobile app detection and takedown service. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of hundreds of official and third-party mobile app stores for rogue and spoof apps, AI-based computer vision and NLP to identify brand logos, icons, and messaging in app listings, Reduction of false positives via brand-focused detection trained on 10,000+ brand profiles..

Markmonitor Security: Domain and DNS security platform protecting enterprise brand assets from cyber threats. built by Markmonitor. Core capabilities include Secure account management with intrusion detection and penetration testing, Two-factor authentication (2FA) to protect against account hijacking, IP address whitelisting and user access permission controls..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.