MailGuard ImageGuard is a commercial email dlp tool by MailGuard. Standss SendGuard for Outlook is a commercial email dlp tool by Standss (South Pacific) Limited. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing acceptable use policy enforcement will get the most from MailGuard ImageGuard because it catches illicit imagery in email before it hits archives or creates liability exposure. The tool scans all image files in real time across on-premises mail servers and logs sender/receiver metadata for compliance audits, directly supporting policy enforcement workflows that most DLP vendors treat as an afterthought. Skip this if you need cloud-native SaaS deployment or detection capabilities that extend beyond image classification; ImageGuard is purpose-built for organizations with on-premises infrastructure and a specific mandate around visual content governance.
Security and compliance teams managing Outlook environments need accidental send prevention that actually works, and SendGuard for Outlook delivers it through pre-send recipient confirmation and reply-all blocking rather than post-incident recovery. The tool logs compliance events for GDPR, HIPAA, GLBA, CCPA, and PIPEDA, covering the regulatory posture most mid-market and enterprise organizations require. Skip this if you need DLP that catches policy violations before send; SendGuard focuses on human error and user awareness (NIST PR.AT) rather than content inspection, so buyers looking for data classification and sensitive data detection should evaluate purpose-built DLP solutions first.
Real-time illicit image detection & policy compliance for email servers.
Outlook add-in for email DLP, compliance, and accidental send prevention
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Common questions about comparing MailGuard ImageGuard vs Standss SendGuard for Outlook for your email dlp needs.
MailGuard ImageGuard: Real-time illicit image detection & policy compliance for email servers. built by MailGuard. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include Real-time scanning of all image files passing through email servers, Detection and classification of illicit/pornographic images, Identification and logging of high-risk senders and receivers..
Standss SendGuard for Outlook: Outlook add-in for email DLP, compliance, and accidental send prevention. built by Standss (South Pacific) Limited. headquartered in Fiji. Core capabilities include Pre-send confirmation prompts for recipients and attachments, External domain highlighting, Reply All confirmation and blocking..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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