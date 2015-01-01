Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. RiskProfiler Deep & Dark Web Monitoring is a commercial digital risk protection tool by RiskProfiler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
RiskProfiler Deep & Dark Web Monitoring
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need fast visibility into stolen credentials and exposed API keys should start with RiskProfiler Deep & Dark Web Monitoring; the AI-powered correlation between stealer logs, forum chatter, and your own assets cuts through noise faster than manual threat hunting. The platform's automated prioritization maps exploitability to your actual infrastructure, which means your team acts on real risk instead of every dump that surfaces. Skip this if you need post-breach investigation or forensics; RiskProfiler is built for continuous monitoring and early detection, not incident response archaeology.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
AI-powered dark web monitoring for leaked credentials and exposed assets
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Common questions about comparing Lunar vs RiskProfiler Deep & Dark Web Monitoring for your digital risk protection needs.
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
RiskProfiler Deep & Dark Web Monitoring: AI-powered dark web monitoring for leaked credentials and exposed assets. built by RiskProfiler. Core capabilities include Dark web and deep web monitoring, Stealer log analysis, Leaked credential detection..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families. RiskProfiler Deep & Dark Web Monitoring differentiates with Dark web and deep web monitoring, Stealer log analysis, Leaked credential detection.
Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. RiskProfiler Deep & Dark Web Monitoring is developed by RiskProfiler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lunar and RiskProfiler Deep & Dark Web Monitoring serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Key differences: Lunar is Free while RiskProfiler Deep & Dark Web Monitoring is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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