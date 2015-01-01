Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..

RiskProfiler Deep & Dark Web Monitoring: AI-powered dark web monitoring for leaked credentials and exposed assets. built by RiskProfiler. Core capabilities include Dark web and deep web monitoring, Stealer log analysis, Leaked credential detection..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.