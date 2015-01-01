Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..

Muscope Dark Web: Dark web monitoring tool that tracks exposed company data and credentials. built by Muscope Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include DPO access permissions for handling and sharing cyber threat data, User exploration with classification by type, date, and verification status, Data peeker for revealing hidden information during company verification..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.