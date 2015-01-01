Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..

Lyrie Data Breach Monitoring: Domain breach monitoring service for verified domain owners. built by Lyrie AI. Core capabilities include Continuous breach monitoring per domain, Domain ownership verification requirement, Known breach database scanning..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.