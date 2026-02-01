Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lineaje SCA 360 is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Lineaje. Mend SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Mend.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SCA alerts will get real value from Lineaje SCA 360's AI-driven contextual filtering across 170+ component attributes, which actually deprioritizes false positives instead of just surfacing everything your scanner found. The supply chain poisoning detection and component integrity attestation directly address GV.SC risk management, covering the verification gap most SCA tools leave open. Skip this if your org is still in the "scan and dump into a spreadsheet" phase; Lineaje assumes you already have scanning infrastructure in place and need the intelligence layer on top.
Development teams managing large open source footprints should start with Mend SCA for its reachability analysis, which actually eliminates false positives by confirming whether vulnerable code paths are exploitable in your specific application. The tool covers NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment across continuous repository monitoring, and its SBOM generation integrates cleanly into existing CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if you need license compliance as your primary driver; Mend handles it competently but doesn't differentiate there the way it does on vulnerability prioritization.
Contextual risk analyzer for software supply chain security across SDLC stages
SCA tool for managing open source security risks and vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Lineaje SCA 360 vs Mend SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
Lineaje SCA 360: Contextual risk analyzer for software supply chain security across SDLC stages. built by Lineaje. Core capabilities include Integration with existing scanning tools, Continuous scanning of source and packaged code, AI-enabled search across 170+ attributes (LineajeAI)..
Mend SCA: SCA tool for managing open source security risks and vulnerabilities. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Open source vulnerability detection and scanning, Software bill of materials (SBOM) generation, Open source license compliance management..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lineaje SCA 360 differentiates with Integration with existing scanning tools, Continuous scanning of source and packaged code, AI-enabled search across 170+ attributes (LineajeAI). Mend SCA differentiates with Open source vulnerability detection and scanning, Software bill of materials (SBOM) generation, Open source license compliance management.
Lineaje SCA 360 is developed by Lineaje. Mend SCA is developed by Mend.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lineaje SCA 360 and Mend SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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