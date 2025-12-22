Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Lineaje SCA 360 is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Lineaje. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SCA alerts will get real value from Lineaje SCA 360's AI-driven contextual filtering across 170+ component attributes, which actually deprioritizes false positives instead of just surfacing everything your scanner found. The supply chain poisoning detection and component integrity attestation directly address GV.SC risk management, covering the verification gap most SCA tools leave open. Skip this if your org is still in the "scan and dump into a spreadsheet" phase; Lineaje assumes you already have scanning infrastructure in place and need the intelligence layer on top.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
Contextual risk analyzer for software supply chain security across SDLC stages
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs Lineaje SCA 360 for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
Lineaje SCA 360: Contextual risk analyzer for software supply chain security across SDLC stages. built by Lineaje. Core capabilities include Integration with existing scanning tools, Continuous scanning of source and packaged code, AI-enabled search across 170+ attributes (LineajeAI)..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk differentiates with Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering. Lineaje SCA 360 differentiates with Integration with existing scanning tools, Continuous scanning of source and packaged code, AI-enabled search across 170+ attributes (LineajeAI).
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. Lineaje SCA 360 is developed by Lineaje. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and Lineaje SCA 360 serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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