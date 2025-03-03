Levo Runtime Application Security: Runtime application security platform for API and AI stack protection. built by Levo. Core capabilities include Runtime API and AI asset discovery and monitoring, Authentication scope and identity capture for machine-to-machine traffic, Unified runtime graph connecting APIs, agents, LLMs, and MCP servers..

Wallarm API Security: Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory, API topology mapping from traffic analysis, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.