Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Levo Runtime Application Security is a commercial api security tool by Levo. Wallarm API Security is a commercial api security tool by Wallarm. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Levo Runtime Application Security
Teams building AI-native applications or maintaining sprawling API ecosystems should choose Levo Runtime Application Security because it actually discovers and monitors machine-to-machine traffic that traditional WAFs and API gateways miss. The eBPF-based collection works without agents, and the unified runtime graph connecting APIs, LLMs, and agents gives you visibility into attack surfaces that don't show up in your inventory tools. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly monolithic, on-prem applications with minimal API footprint; you'll pay for capabilities you don't need.
Mid-market and enterprise teams operating microservices architectures need API inventory and threat detection that actually works without manual specification writing, and Wallarm API Security builds that inventory automatically from live traffic while enforcing OWASP API Top 10 controls in real time. The platform covers NIST ID.AM (asset discovery), ID.RA (continuous API risk assessment), and DE.CM (anomaly detection) across your API estate, with native integrations to PagerDuty and Jira that keep findings actionable. This isn't the tool for organizations that have already locked down APIs with hardened specifications and rarely deploy new endpoints; Wallarm's automation advantage disappears when your API surface is static and well-documented.
Runtime application security platform for API and AI stack protection
Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing
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Common questions about comparing Levo Runtime Application Security vs Wallarm API Security for your api security needs.
Levo Runtime Application Security: Runtime application security platform for API and AI stack protection. built by Levo. Core capabilities include Runtime API and AI asset discovery and monitoring, Authentication scope and identity capture for machine-to-machine traffic, Unified runtime graph connecting APIs, agents, LLMs, and MCP servers..
Wallarm API Security: Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory, API topology mapping from traffic analysis, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Levo Runtime Application Security differentiates with Runtime API and AI asset discovery and monitoring, Authentication scope and identity capture for machine-to-machine traffic, Unified runtime graph connecting APIs, agents, LLMs, and MCP servers. Wallarm API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery and inventory, API topology mapping from traffic analysis, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection.
Levo Runtime Application Security is developed by Levo. Wallarm API Security is developed by Wallarm. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Levo Runtime Application Security integrates with Kubernetes, SAST tools, SCA tools. Wallarm API Security integrates with PagerDuty, VictorOps, Opsgenie, Jira, Splunk and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Levo Runtime Application Security and Wallarm API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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