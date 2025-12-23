Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Legit Security. OX Application Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by OX Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in supply chain visibility gaps should start with Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security because it actually maps your SDLC assets end-to-end instead of just flagging vulnerabilities in isolation. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset management thoroughly, giving you the dependency tracing and shadow IT detection that most ASPM tools treat as afterthoughts. Skip this if you need real-time runtime threat hunting or if your supply chain is simple enough that a basic SCA tool solves your problem; Legit's value compounds with complexity, not simplicity.
Mid-market and enterprise development teams drowning in vulnerability noise will see immediate ROI from OX Application Security's Code Projection technology, which maps runtime behavior back to source code and cuts false positives by actually understanding what code paths attackers can reach. The platform covers five critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions including supply chain risk management and asset management, and its native integration of CVSS, EPSS, and CISA KEV means you're prioritizing on threat reality, not scanner output volume. Skip this if you need runtime application self-protection or need a tool that handles infrastructure-as-code scanning equally well; OX is built for teams that have already committed to fixing the software they write, not monitoring it in production.
ASPM platform for discovering, analyzing, and securing software supply chains
ASPM platform with Code Projection tech for SDLC risk prioritization
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Common questions about comparing Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security vs OX Application Security for your application security posture management needs.
Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security: ASPM platform for discovering, analyzing, and securing software supply chains. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include Automated SDLC discovery and correlation, Real-time inventory of SDLC assets and security controls, Visual models of systems, pipelines and controls..
OX Application Security: ASPM platform with Code Projection tech for SDLC risk prioritization. built by OX Security. Core capabilities include Code Projection technology mapping runtime behavior to source code, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for open-source component risks, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization with CVSS, CISA KEV, and EPSS..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Automated SDLC discovery and correlation, Real-time inventory of SDLC assets and security controls, Visual models of systems, pipelines and controls. OX Application Security differentiates with Code Projection technology mapping runtime behavior to source code, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for open-source component risks, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization with CVSS, CISA KEV, and EPSS.
Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Legit Security. OX Application Security is developed by OX Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security and OX Application Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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