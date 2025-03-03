Apiiro AI SAST: ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection..

OX Application Security: ASPM platform with Code Projection tech for SDLC risk prioritization. built by OX Security. Core capabilities include Code Projection technology mapping runtime behavior to source code, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for open-source component risks, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization with CVSS, CISA KEV, and EPSS..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.