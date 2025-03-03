Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apiiro AI SAST is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. OX Application Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by OX Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in application risk backlogs will see the clearest ROI from Apiiro AI SAST because its Risk Graph connects code findings to runtime behavior, letting you ignore the noise and fix what actually matters. The platform covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC across the NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles inventory, risk prioritization, and supply chain visibility without bolting on three separate tools. Skip this if your developers won't tolerate pull request friction or if you need deep integration with homegrown CI/CD systems; Apiiro's guardrails assume modern DevOps workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise development teams drowning in vulnerability noise will see immediate ROI from OX Application Security's Code Projection technology, which maps runtime behavior back to source code and cuts false positives by actually understanding what code paths attackers can reach. The platform covers five critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions including supply chain risk management and asset management, and its native integration of CVSS, EPSS, and CISA KEV means you're prioritizing on threat reality, not scanner output volume. Skip this if you need runtime application self-protection or need a tool that handles infrastructure-as-code scanning equally well; OX is built for teams that have already committed to fixing the software they write, not monitoring it in production.
ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation
ASPM platform with Code Projection tech for SDLC risk prioritization
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro AI SAST vs OX Application Security for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro AI SAST: ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection..
OX Application Security: ASPM platform with Code Projection tech for SDLC risk prioritization. built by OX Security. Core capabilities include Code Projection technology mapping runtime behavior to source code, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for open-source component risks, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization with CVSS, CISA KEV, and EPSS..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro AI SAST differentiates with Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection. OX Application Security differentiates with Code Projection technology mapping runtime behavior to source code, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for open-source component risks, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization with CVSS, CISA KEV, and EPSS.
Apiiro AI SAST is developed by Apiiro. OX Application Security is developed by OX Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro AI SAST and OX Application Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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