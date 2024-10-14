Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Legit Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in supply chain visibility gaps should start with Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security because it actually maps your SDLC assets end-to-end instead of just flagging vulnerabilities in isolation. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset management thoroughly, giving you the dependency tracing and shadow IT detection that most ASPM tools treat as afterthoughts. Skip this if you need real-time runtime threat hunting or if your supply chain is simple enough that a basic SCA tool solves your problem; Legit's value compounds with complexity, not simplicity.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
ASPM platform for discovering, analyzing, and securing software supply chains
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Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security: ASPM platform for discovering, analyzing, and securing software supply chains. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include Automated SDLC discovery and correlation, Real-time inventory of SDLC assets and security controls, Visual models of systems, pipelines and controls..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido All in one Security platform differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection. Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Automated SDLC discovery and correlation, Real-time inventory of SDLC assets and security controls, Visual models of systems, pipelines and controls.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Legit Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido All in one Security platform and Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both cover Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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