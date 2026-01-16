KnowBe4 Prevent Intelligent Data Loss Prevention is a commercial email dlp tool by KnowBe4. Standss SendGuard for Outlook is a commercial email dlp tool by Standss (South Pacific) Limited. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
KnowBe4 Prevent Intelligent Data Loss Prevention
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in email DLP false positives will find relief in KnowBe4 Prevent's behavioral AI that maps user relationships and communication patterns to separate signal from noise. The platform's real-time warnings at point of send catch both accidental misdirects and intentional exfiltration before messages leave the organization, addressing NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring with actual behavioral context rather than just keyword matching. Skip this if your org needs DLP across cloud storage, endpoints, and web gateways; KnowBe4 Prevent is email-specific and won't replace a broader data security strategy.
Security and compliance teams managing Outlook environments need accidental send prevention that actually works, and SendGuard for Outlook delivers it through pre-send recipient confirmation and reply-all blocking rather than post-incident recovery. The tool logs compliance events for GDPR, HIPAA, GLBA, CCPA, and PIPEDA, covering the regulatory posture most mid-market and enterprise organizations require. Skip this if you need DLP that catches policy violations before send; SendGuard focuses on human error and user awareness (NIST PR.AT) rather than content inspection, so buyers looking for data classification and sensitive data detection should evaluate purpose-built DLP solutions first.
Email DLP solution using ML and behavioral AI to prevent data loss
Outlook add-in for email DLP, compliance, and accidental send prevention
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Common questions about comparing KnowBe4 Prevent Intelligent Data Loss Prevention vs Standss SendGuard for Outlook for your email dlp needs.
KnowBe4 Prevent Intelligent Data Loss Prevention: Email DLP solution using ML and behavioral AI to prevent data loss. built by KnowBe4. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI that learns individual user communication patterns, Real-time alerts and warnings within email clients at point of send, Misdirected email detection and prevention..
Standss SendGuard for Outlook: Outlook add-in for email DLP, compliance, and accidental send prevention. built by Standss (South Pacific) Limited. headquartered in Fiji. Core capabilities include Pre-send confirmation prompts for recipients and attachments, External domain highlighting, Reply All confirmation and blocking..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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