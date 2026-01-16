KnowBe4 Prevent Intelligent Data Loss Prevention: Email DLP solution using ML and behavioral AI to prevent data loss. built by KnowBe4. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI that learns individual user communication patterns, Real-time alerts and warnings within email clients at point of send, Misdirected email detection and prevention..

Standss SendGuard for Outlook: Outlook add-in for email DLP, compliance, and accidental send prevention. built by Standss (South Pacific) Limited. headquartered in Fiji. Core capabilities include Pre-send confirmation prompts for recipients and attachments, External domain highlighting, Reply All confirmation and blocking..

Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.