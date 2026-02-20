689Cloud SecureMail is a commercial email dlp tool by 689Cloud. KnowBe4 Prevent Intelligent Data Loss Prevention is a commercial email dlp tool by KnowBe4. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMBs and mid-market teams handling sensitive file attachments over Gmail or Outlook will find 689Cloud SecureMail's link-based IRM approach cuts through the complexity of traditional DLP; you get granular controls (view-only mode, revocation, watermarking, print blocking) without heavy infrastructure. The tool covers PR.DS and PR.AA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning access and data handling are actually enforced at the file level, not just the gateway. Skip this if your org needs on-premises deployment or integrated secure collaboration; 689Cloud is attachment-centric, not a replacement for teams platforms.
KnowBe4 Prevent Intelligent Data Loss Prevention
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in email DLP false positives will find relief in KnowBe4 Prevent's behavioral AI that maps user relationships and communication patterns to separate signal from noise. The platform's real-time warnings at point of send catch both accidental misdirects and intentional exfiltration before messages leave the organization, addressing NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring with actual behavioral context rather than just keyword matching. Skip this if your org needs DLP across cloud storage, endpoints, and web gateways; KnowBe4 Prevent is email-specific and won't replace a broader data security strategy.
Gmail & Outlook add-in securing email attachments via IRM technology.
Email DLP solution using ML and behavioral AI to prevent data loss
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Common questions about comparing 689Cloud SecureMail vs KnowBe4 Prevent Intelligent Data Loss Prevention for your email dlp needs.
689Cloud SecureMail: Gmail & Outlook add-in securing email attachments via IRM technology. built by 689Cloud. headquartered in Vietnam. Core capabilities include IRM-based email attachment protection via secure links, View-only and downloadable access modes, Remote access revocation for downloaded files..
KnowBe4 Prevent Intelligent Data Loss Prevention: Email DLP solution using ML and behavioral AI to prevent data loss. built by KnowBe4. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI that learns individual user communication patterns, Real-time alerts and warnings within email clients at point of send, Misdirected email detection and prevention..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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