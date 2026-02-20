689Cloud SecureMail: Gmail & Outlook add-in securing email attachments via IRM technology. built by 689Cloud. headquartered in Vietnam. Core capabilities include IRM-based email attachment protection via secure links, View-only and downloadable access modes, Remote access revocation for downloaded files..

KnowBe4 Prevent Intelligent Data Loss Prevention: Email DLP solution using ML and behavioral AI to prevent data loss. built by KnowBe4. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI that learns individual user communication patterns, Real-time alerts and warnings within email clients at point of send, Misdirected email detection and prevention..

Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.