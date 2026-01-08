Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
JumpCloud Device Management is a commercial mobile device management tool by JumpCloud. JumpCloud Mobile Device Management (MDM) is a commercial mobile device management tool by JumpCloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed Windows, Mac, and Linux fleets will get the most from JumpCloud Device Management because it actually handles cross-OS policy enforcement without forcing you into separate tools per operating system. The system agent architecture gives you direct device control from the cloud, and JumpCloud covers all three NIST CSF asset and access control functions across heterogeneous infrastructure. Skip this if your environment is primarily iOS/Android mobile or if you need deep endpoint detection and response; JumpCloud is device management and identity control, not threat hunting.
JumpCloud Mobile Device Management (MDM)
Teams managing mixed fleets of Windows, Mac, and Linux devices alongside mobile will find JumpCloud MDM's cross-OS agent approach more practical than mobile-only platforms, especially when patch management and conditional access need to work across all endpoints. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 areas including Platform Security and Identity Management, with native Zero-Touch Enrollment that eliminates manual provisioning overhead at scale. Skip this if your organization is iOS-only or already standardized on Jamf; JumpCloud's strength is breadth across operating systems, not depth in any single one.
Cross-OS device management for Windows, Mac, and Linux endpoints and servers
MDM solution for managing devices across Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android
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Common questions about comparing JumpCloud Device Management vs JumpCloud Mobile Device Management (MDM) for your mobile device management needs.
JumpCloud Device Management: Cross-OS device management for Windows, Mac, and Linux endpoints and servers. built by JumpCloud. Core capabilities include Cross-OS device management for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Centralized policy management across all devices, System agent-based device control..
JumpCloud Mobile Device Management (MDM): MDM solution for managing devices across Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android. built by JumpCloud. Core capabilities include Cross-OS device management for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Mobile device management for iOS, iPadOS, and Android, Apple MDM enrollment support..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in cross-os device management for windows, mac, and linux. JumpCloud Device Management differentiates with Centralized policy management across all devices, System agent-based device control, Remote device management from any location. JumpCloud Mobile Device Management (MDM) differentiates with Mobile device management for iOS, iPadOS, and Android, Apple MDM enrollment support, Zero-Touch Enrollment with Apple Business Manager integration.
JumpCloud Device Management is developed by JumpCloud. JumpCloud Mobile Device Management (MDM) is developed by JumpCloud. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
JumpCloud Device Management and JumpCloud Mobile Device Management (MDM) serve similar Mobile Device Management use cases: both are Mobile Device Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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