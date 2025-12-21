Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute for Chromebooks is a commercial mobile device management tool by Absolute. JumpCloud Device Management is a commercial mobile device management tool by JumpCloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market IT teams managing mixed device fleets with significant Chromebook presence should pick Absolute for Chromebooks because it actually recovers lost devices through a dedicated investigations team, not just alerts you they're gone. The platform covers asset management and continuous monitoring across Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS from one console, with off-network tracking that works when devices are disconnected. Skip this if your environment is exclusively cloud-native or if you need deep endpoint detection and response capabilities; Absolute prioritizes device recovery and location intelligence over threat hunting.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed Windows, Mac, and Linux fleets will get the most from JumpCloud Device Management because it actually handles cross-OS policy enforcement without forcing you into separate tools per operating system. The system agent architecture gives you direct device control from the cloud, and JumpCloud covers all three NIST CSF asset and access control functions across heterogeneous infrastructure. Skip this if your environment is primarily iOS/Android mobile or if you need deep endpoint detection and response; JumpCloud is device management and identity control, not threat hunting.
Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs
Cross-OS device management for Windows, Mac, and Linux endpoints and servers
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Common questions about comparing Absolute for Chromebooks vs JumpCloud Device Management for your mobile device management needs.
Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..
JumpCloud Device Management: Cross-OS device management for Windows, Mac, and Linux endpoints and servers. built by JumpCloud. Core capabilities include Cross-OS device management for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Centralized policy management across all devices, System agent-based device control..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute for Chromebooks differentiates with Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability. JumpCloud Device Management differentiates with Cross-OS device management for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Centralized policy management across all devices, System agent-based device control.
Absolute for Chromebooks is developed by Absolute. JumpCloud Device Management is developed by JumpCloud. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute for Chromebooks and JumpCloud Device Management serve similar Mobile Device Management use cases: both are Mobile Device Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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