JFrog ML: Platform for building, deploying, managing & monitoring AI/ML workflows & models. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Model training and fine-tuning, Model deployment via API endpoints and Kafka streams, Real-time model monitoring and alerts..

TrustLab: AI trust platform for monitoring, evaluating, and labeling AI deployments. built by TrustLab. Core capabilities include Real-time quality monitoring of LLM responses and AI agent/app/model actions, Multi-modal content labeling with Human-in-the-Loop system, Intellectual property protection via multi-signal content matching..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.