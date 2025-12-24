42Crunch API Scan: Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include Dynamic runtime API security testing, OpenAPI/Swagger contract conformance validation, OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerability detection..

Invicti API Security: API security testing platform with discovery, scanning, and remediation. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Sensorless API discovery during web application scans, Zero-configuration API discovery for Swagger/OpenAPI specs, API gateway integration with Amazon API Gateway, Mulesoft, Azure API Management, and Apigee X..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.