Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
42Crunch API Scan is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. Invicti API Security is a commercial api security tool by Invicti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping APIs built on OpenAPI specs need 42Crunch API Scan to catch contract violations and injection flaws before production; its real traffic simulation finds what static analysis misses. The tool covers OWASP API Security Top 10 issues and integrates directly into VS Code and GitHub Actions, meaning security checks happen at commit time, not weeks later in a separate scan cycle. Skip this if your APIs aren't documented in OpenAPI format or if you need broader web application scanning beyond API endpoints; 42Crunch is deliberately API-focused, which is exactly why it works.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing APIs across multiple gateways,Amazon, Azure, Mulesoft, Apigee,should start here; Invicti API Security discovers and tests APIs sensorlessly during web scans, eliminating the manual spec-hunting that kills most API programs before they start. OWASP API Top 10 coverage includes BOLA and BFLA detection with stateful scanning that actually infers parameter relationships instead of guessing, and the cloud deployment means no infrastructure tax. Skip this if your APIs are internal-only and rarely change; the discovery automation pays for itself in velocity shops, not static ones.
Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation
API security testing platform with discovery, scanning, and remediation
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Scan vs Invicti API Security for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Scan: Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include Dynamic runtime API security testing, OpenAPI/Swagger contract conformance validation, OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerability detection..
Invicti API Security: API security testing platform with discovery, scanning, and remediation. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Sensorless API discovery during web application scans, Zero-configuration API discovery for Swagger/OpenAPI specs, API gateway integration with Amazon API Gateway, Mulesoft, Azure API Management, and Apigee X..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Scan differentiates with Dynamic runtime API security testing, OpenAPI/Swagger contract conformance validation, OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerability detection. Invicti API Security differentiates with Sensorless API discovery during web application scans, Zero-configuration API discovery for Swagger/OpenAPI specs, API gateway integration with Amazon API Gateway, Mulesoft, Azure API Management, and Apigee X.
42Crunch API Scan is developed by 42Crunch. Invicti API Security is developed by Invicti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Scan integrates with VS Code, GitHub Actions, Swagger Editor. Invicti API Security integrates with Zapier, FortiWeb, Cloudflare, Slack, AWS and 11 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
42Crunch API Scan and Invicti API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover DAST, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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