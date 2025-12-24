Indusface SwyftComply: Autonomous vulnerability remediation via virtual patching for web apps and APIs. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include Autonomous virtual patching for critical, high, and medium vulnerabilities, Zero-vulnerability compliance reporting for SOC 2, PCI DSS, and HIPAA, Centralized dashboard for vulnerability protection status visibility..

Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP: Cloud-native WAAP protecting web apps & APIs against OWASP Top 10 & threats. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 protection, API threat protection, Credential stuffing and brute force prevention..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.