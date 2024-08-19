Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..

Indusface SwyftComply: Autonomous vulnerability remediation via virtual patching for web apps and APIs. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include Autonomous virtual patching for critical, high, and medium vulnerabilities, Zero-vulnerability compliance reporting for SOC 2, PCI DSS, and HIPAA, Centralized dashboard for vulnerability protection status visibility..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.