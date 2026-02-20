InCountry Email is a commercial email dlp tool by InCountry. MailGuard ImageGuard is a commercial email dlp tool by MailGuard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping personal data across borders will find their compliance burden cut sharply by InCountry Email's in-country tokenization approach, which routes emails through local SMTP servers so regulated data never leaves its origin jurisdiction. The tool handles GDPR, LGPD, and similar residency rules without forcing infrastructure rewrites, integrating directly into existing SMTP configurations. Skip this if your problem is inbound email threats or you need DLP that blocks risky sends; InCountry Email is purpose-built for outbound localization, not message inspection or policy enforcement.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing acceptable use policy enforcement will get the most from MailGuard ImageGuard because it catches illicit imagery in email before it hits archives or creates liability exposure. The tool scans all image files in real time across on-premises mail servers and logs sender/receiver metadata for compliance audits, directly supporting policy enforcement workflows that most DLP vendors treat as an afterthought. Skip this if you need cloud-native SaaS deployment or detection capabilities that extend beyond image classification; ImageGuard is purpose-built for organizations with on-premises infrastructure and a specific mandate around visual content governance.
Email gateway that localizes personal data in emails to meet data residency laws.
Real-time illicit image detection & policy compliance for email servers.
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Common questions about comparing InCountry Email vs MailGuard ImageGuard for your email dlp needs.
InCountry Email: Email gateway that localizes personal data in emails to meet data residency laws. built by InCountry. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Tokenized placeholder replacement with plaintext personal data values within the recipient's country, Routing of outbound emails through in-country SMTP servers for data localization, Compliance with local personal data storage and residency regulations..
MailGuard ImageGuard: Real-time illicit image detection & policy compliance for email servers. built by MailGuard. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include Real-time scanning of all image files passing through email servers, Detection and classification of illicit/pornographic images, Identification and logging of high-risk senders and receivers..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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