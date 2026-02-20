InCountry Email: Email gateway that localizes personal data in emails to meet data residency laws. built by InCountry. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Tokenized placeholder replacement with plaintext personal data values within the recipient's country, Routing of outbound emails through in-country SMTP servers for data localization, Compliance with local personal data storage and residency regulations..

MailGuard ImageGuard: Real-time illicit image detection & policy compliance for email servers. built by MailGuard. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include Real-time scanning of all image files passing through email servers, Detection and classification of illicit/pornographic images, Identification and logging of high-risk senders and receivers..

Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.