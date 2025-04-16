ImmuniWeb® Discovery: ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring..

StrikeOne Attack Surfa: AI-powered attack surface management platform for cybersecurity monitoring. built by StrikeOne. Core capabilities include AI-powered attack surface monitoring, External attack surface discovery, Dashboard visualization..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.