Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..

StrikeOne Attack Surfa: AI-powered attack surface management platform for cybersecurity monitoring. built by StrikeOne. Core capabilities include AI-powered attack surface monitoring, External attack surface discovery, Dashboard visualization..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.