Hardshell: AI security platform protecting training data from poisoning and leakage. built by Hardshell. Core capabilities include Data poisoning detection and mitigation, Membership inference risk reduction, Model leakage prevention..

Secuvy AI Data Security: Agentless AI data security platform preventing sensitive data leakage into LLMs. built by Secuvy. Core capabilities include Real-time interception and classification of sensitive data before it reaches LLMs, Agentless deployment via Model Context Protocol (MCP) architecture, Unsupervised, self-learning data classification engine requiring no regex or manual rule writing..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.