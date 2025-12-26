Halo Security External Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and monitoring. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include Agentless recursive asset discovery, Third-party JavaScript monitoring, TLS certificate monitoring and expiration detection..

ImmuniWeb® Discovery: ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.