Guardz External Footprint: External attack surface monitoring with dark web intelligence and scanning. built by Guardz. Core capabilities include External service scanning for open ports and public exposures, DNS email record monitoring for SPF, DKIM, and DMARC, TLS/SSL certificate monitoring..

Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter: Maps external attack surface including assets, dark web exposure, and leaks. built by Muscope Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include Domain-based asset discovery covering websites, IPs, mail servers, DNS servers, networks, and ASNs, Open port and exposed service identification for discovered IPs, Website technology fingerprinting including applications, JavaScript libraries, and certificate security analysis..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.