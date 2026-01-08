Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Guardz External Footprint is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Guardz. Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Muscope Cybersecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external asset sprawl will get immediate value from Guardz External Footprint because it actually monitors your dark web exposure instead of just scanning open ports. The tool covers all four critical NIST ID and DE functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and asset discovery across DNS, TLS, and credential leak channels. Skip this if your organization has already mapped and locked down your external footprint; Guardz is built for teams still discovering what's actually exposed.
Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies struggling to map what's actually visible from the outside should start with Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter; it discovers assets across domains, IPs, mail and DNS servers, then ties dark web monitoring and leaked credential alerts to the same graph, which most attack surface tools skip. The weekly or daily refresh cycles and BGP analysis for DDoS resilience assessment cover ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 without the bloat of vulnerability management or remediation tracking. Pass on this if your team needs deep vulnerability scoring or if you're enterprise-only and require 24/7 dedicated support; Muscope's four-person operation means you're handling escalations internally.
External attack surface monitoring with dark web intelligence and scanning
Maps external attack surface including assets, dark web exposure, and leaks.
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Common questions about comparing Guardz External Footprint vs Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter for your external attack surface management needs.
Guardz External Footprint: External attack surface monitoring with dark web intelligence and scanning. built by Guardz. Core capabilities include External service scanning for open ports and public exposures, DNS email record monitoring for SPF, DKIM, and DMARC, TLS/SSL certificate monitoring..
Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter: Maps external attack surface including assets, dark web exposure, and leaks. built by Muscope Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include Domain-based asset discovery covering websites, IPs, mail servers, DNS servers, networks, and ASNs, Open port and exposed service identification for discovered IPs, Website technology fingerprinting including applications, JavaScript libraries, and certificate security analysis..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Guardz External Footprint differentiates with External service scanning for open ports and public exposures, DNS email record monitoring for SPF, DKIM, and DMARC, TLS/SSL certificate monitoring. Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter differentiates with Domain-based asset discovery covering websites, IPs, mail servers, DNS servers, networks, and ASNs, Open port and exposed service identification for discovered IPs, Website technology fingerprinting including applications, JavaScript libraries, and certificate security analysis.
Guardz External Footprint is developed by Guardz. Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter is developed by Muscope Cybersecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Guardz External Footprint and Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security, Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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