AgileBlue Security Information and Event Management: Cloud-native SIEM with AI-powered threat detection and noise reduction. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Centralized log correlation across endpoints, cloud, and network, AI-powered false positive reduction, Real-time threat detection..

Graylog SIEM: AI-powered SIEM platform for log management, threat detection, and IT ops. built by Graylog, Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-powered threat detection and automated investigations, Centralized log collection and analysis, Real-time monitoring with alerting..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.