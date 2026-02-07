AgileBlue Security Information and Event Management: Cloud-native SIEM with AI-powered threat detection and noise reduction. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Centralized log correlation across endpoints, cloud, and network, AI-powered false positive reduction, Real-time threat detection..

Wazuh Security Information and Event Management (SIEM): Centralized SIEM platform for aggregating and analyzing telemetry data. built by Wazuh. Core capabilities include Security log analysis and aggregation, Real-time threat detection, Vulnerability detection and prioritization..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.