Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Wazuh Security Information and Event Management (SIEM): Centralized SIEM platform for aggregating and analyzing telemetry data. built by Wazuh. Core capabilities include Security log analysis and aggregation, Real-time threat detection, Vulnerability detection and prioritization..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.