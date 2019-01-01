Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Forum Systems Forum Sentry is a commercial api security tool by Forum Systems. Orca API Security is a commercial api security tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing Axway API Gateway need Forum Sentry for its exact feature parity and flat licensing model that kills per-API and per-transaction overhead. FIPS 140-2 and NDPP compliance address regulated environments where Axway's cost structure becomes prohibitive, and Forum Systems handles the migration lift so you're not rewriting policies. Skip this if you're building API security from scratch and need multicloud flexibility; Sentry is purpose-built for Axway refugees, not greenfield deployments.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing APIs across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Orca API Security because its agentless discovery actually finds shadow APIs that escape your infrastructure inventory, not just catalog what you already know about. The SideScanning out-of-band collection method means you're monitoring without touching production workloads, which matters when you're running on AWS, Azure, GCP, and Oracle simultaneously. Skip this if your primary concern is API runtime protection or threat response; Orca is built for asset discovery and drift detection, not blocking malicious API calls in flight.
FIPS 140-2 compliant API gateway and Axway API Gateway replacement.
Agentless cloud API discovery, posture management, and drift detection.
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Common questions about comparing Forum Systems Forum Sentry vs Orca API Security for your api security needs.
Forum Systems Forum Sentry: FIPS 140-2 compliant API gateway and Axway API Gateway replacement. built by Forum Systems. Core capabilities include Full Axway API Gateway feature parity, FIPS 140-2 compliant API security gateway, NDPP compliant security..
Orca API Security: Agentless cloud API discovery, posture management, and drift detection. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery across cloud environments, API security posture management, API drift detection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Forum Systems Forum Sentry differentiates with Full Axway API Gateway feature parity, FIPS 140-2 compliant API security gateway, NDPP compliant security. Orca API Security differentiates with Agentless API discovery across cloud environments, API security posture management, API drift detection.
Forum Systems Forum Sentry is developed by Forum Systems. Orca API Security is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Forum Systems Forum Sentry and Orca API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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