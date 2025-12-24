Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
42Crunch API Scan is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. Forum Systems Forum Sentry is a commercial api security tool by Forum Systems. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping APIs built on OpenAPI specs need 42Crunch API Scan to catch contract violations and injection flaws before production; its real traffic simulation finds what static analysis misses. The tool covers OWASP API Security Top 10 issues and integrates directly into VS Code and GitHub Actions, meaning security checks happen at commit time, not weeks later in a separate scan cycle. Skip this if your APIs aren't documented in OpenAPI format or if you need broader web application scanning beyond API endpoints; 42Crunch is deliberately API-focused, which is exactly why it works.
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing Axway API Gateway need Forum Sentry for its exact feature parity and flat licensing model that kills per-API and per-transaction overhead. FIPS 140-2 and NDPP compliance address regulated environments where Axway's cost structure becomes prohibitive, and Forum Systems handles the migration lift so you're not rewriting policies. Skip this if you're building API security from scratch and need multicloud flexibility; Sentry is purpose-built for Axway refugees, not greenfield deployments.
Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation
FIPS 140-2 compliant API gateway and Axway API Gateway replacement.
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Scan vs Forum Systems Forum Sentry for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Scan: Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include Dynamic runtime API security testing, OpenAPI/Swagger contract conformance validation, OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerability detection..
Forum Systems Forum Sentry: FIPS 140-2 compliant API gateway and Axway API Gateway replacement. built by Forum Systems. Core capabilities include Full Axway API Gateway feature parity, FIPS 140-2 compliant API security gateway, NDPP compliant security..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Scan differentiates with Dynamic runtime API security testing, OpenAPI/Swagger contract conformance validation, OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerability detection. Forum Systems Forum Sentry differentiates with Full Axway API Gateway feature parity, FIPS 140-2 compliant API security gateway, NDPP compliant security.
42Crunch API Scan is developed by 42Crunch. Forum Systems Forum Sentry is developed by Forum Systems. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Scan and Forum Systems Forum Sentry serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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