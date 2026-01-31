Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fortanix Enclave Development Platform is a commercial secure code training tool by Fortanix. Immersive Labs App Security Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Immersive Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Fortanix Enclave Development Platform
Enterprise teams building confidential computing infrastructure will get the most from Fortanix Enclave Development Platform because it's the rare tool that lets Rust developers write Intel SGX enclaves without fighting abstraction layers or dropping into C. Its native Rust compiler integration and support for high-level primitives like networking drivers inside enclaves meaningfully compress development cycles that would otherwise demand deep hardware knowledge. This isn't the tool for organizations wanting to protect existing applications through transparent runtime encryption; Fortanix requires architectural commitment and developer retraining, which only pays off at scale or for new builds where confidentiality is a first-class requirement.
Immersive Labs App Security Training
Development and security teams building toward DevSecOps maturity will see the fastest ROI from Immersive Labs App Security Training because its labs map directly to SDLC stages and CI/CD toolchains, meaning developers practice remediation in contexts that match their actual workflows. The platform's NIST PR.AT alignment and adaptive assessments that surface skill gaps across planning through release give you data to justify continued training spend and show which developers are actually closing vulnerabilities. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform consolidating training with policy management or compliance scanning; Immersive Labs is training-first, not a compliance Swiss Army knife.
Development platform for building Intel SGX enclaves using Rust language
Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC.
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Common questions about comparing Fortanix Enclave Development Platform vs Immersive Labs App Security Training for your secure code training needs.
Fortanix Enclave Development Platform: Development platform for building Intel SGX enclaves using Rust language. built by Fortanix. Core capabilities include Intel SGX enclave development using Rust programming language, Runtime Encryption technology for application protection during execution, Full integration with Rust compiler..
Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fortanix Enclave Development Platform differentiates with Intel SGX enclave development using Rust programming language, Runtime Encryption technology for application protection during execution, Full integration with Rust compiler. Immersive Labs App Security Training differentiates with Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice.
Fortanix Enclave Development Platform is developed by Fortanix. Immersive Labs App Security Training is developed by Immersive Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fortanix Enclave Development Platform and Immersive Labs App Security Training serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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