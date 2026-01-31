Fortanix Enclave Development Platform: Development platform for building Intel SGX enclaves using Rust language. built by Fortanix. Core capabilities include Intel SGX enclave development using Rust programming language, Runtime Encryption technology for application protection during execution, Full integration with Rust compiler..

Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.