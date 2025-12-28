BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training: Application security training course for software developers covering SDL. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training..

Fortanix Enclave Development Platform: Development platform for building Intel SGX enclaves using Rust language. built by Fortanix. Core capabilities include Intel SGX enclave development using Rust programming language, Runtime Encryption technology for application protection during execution, Full integration with Rust compiler..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.