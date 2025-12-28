Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is a commercial secure code training tool by BSG. Fortanix Enclave Development Platform is a commercial secure code training tool by Fortanix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training
Development teams at startups and mid-market companies need developer security training that doesn't require a six-month rollout, and BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training compresses SDL fundamentals into four three-hour sessions built on OWASP SAMM, covering OWASP Top 10, threat modeling, and supply chain security with live trainer support. The curriculum explicitly addresses NIST PR.AT awareness and training alongside PR.PS platform security principles, meaning developers leave understanding both what to build and why it matters. Skip this if your organization has mature threat modeling practices already embedded in your SDLC or if you need post-training code review automation; BSG is training-first, not tooling-first.
Fortanix Enclave Development Platform
Enterprise teams building confidential computing infrastructure will get the most from Fortanix Enclave Development Platform because it's the rare tool that lets Rust developers write Intel SGX enclaves without fighting abstraction layers or dropping into C. Its native Rust compiler integration and support for high-level primitives like networking drivers inside enclaves meaningfully compress development cycles that would otherwise demand deep hardware knowledge. This isn't the tool for organizations wanting to protect existing applications through transparent runtime encryption; Fortanix requires architectural commitment and developer retraining, which only pays off at scale or for new builds where confidentiality is a first-class requirement.
Application security training course for software developers covering SDL
Development platform for building Intel SGX enclaves using Rust language
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Common questions about comparing BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training vs Fortanix Enclave Development Platform for your secure code training needs.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training: Application security training course for software developers covering SDL. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training..
Fortanix Enclave Development Platform: Development platform for building Intel SGX enclaves using Rust language. built by Fortanix. Core capabilities include Intel SGX enclave development using Rust programming language, Runtime Encryption technology for application protection during execution, Full integration with Rust compiler..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training differentiates with Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training. Fortanix Enclave Development Platform differentiates with Intel SGX enclave development using Rust programming language, Runtime Encryption technology for application protection during execution, Full integration with Rust compiler.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is developed by BSG. Fortanix Enclave Development Platform is developed by Fortanix. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training and Fortanix Enclave Development Platform serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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