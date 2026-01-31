Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Forescout Technologies, Inc.. ThreatAware is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by ThreatAware. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to find unmanaged devices across IT, IoT, and OT networks should start with Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory; its agentless approach and 30+ discovery techniques actually work in air-gapped and brownfield environments where agent-dependent tools fail. The tool's 90-day asset timeline and 150+ classification attributes directly support NIST ID.AM compliance, which matters if your auditors are asking hard questions about what you actually own. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation or threat response automation; Forescout maps the attack surface with precision but leaves remediation workflows to your SOAR or ticketing system.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl need ThreatAware primarily for its duplicate elimination via timeline-matching, which actually stops you from chasing phantom inventory across your IT estate. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 asset and monitoring domains, with particular strength in ID.AM and DE.CM through real-time device and application tracking paired with continuous control validation across EDR, MFA, and encryption. Skip this if your organization needs deep incident response automation or threat hunting; ThreatAware prioritizes visibility and compliance over detection, and its 32-person vendor means patchy integrations with niche security tools.
Automated asset discovery and classification for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices
Centralized platform for asset visibility and continuous security control validation.
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Common questions about comparing Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory vs ThreatAware for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory: Automated asset discovery and classification for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices. built by Forescout Technologies, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of managed and unmanaged devices, Asset classification using 150+ attributes, Continuous assessment using 30+ active and passive techniques..
ThreatAware: Centralized platform for asset visibility and continuous security control validation. built by ThreatAware. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery with duplicate elimination via timeline-matching technology, Continuous security control validation (EDR, MFA, encryption coverage), Real-time device and application inventory across the entire IT estate..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory differentiates with Automated discovery of managed and unmanaged devices, Asset classification using 150+ attributes, Continuous assessment using 30+ active and passive techniques. ThreatAware differentiates with Automated asset discovery with duplicate elimination via timeline-matching technology, Continuous security control validation (EDR, MFA, encryption coverage), Real-time device and application inventory across the entire IT estate.
Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory is developed by Forescout Technologies, Inc.. ThreatAware is developed by ThreatAware. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory and ThreatAware serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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