Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory: Automated asset discovery and classification for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices. built by Forescout Technologies, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of managed and unmanaged devices, Asset classification using 150+ attributes, Continuous assessment using 30+ active and passive techniques..

ThreatAware: Centralized platform for asset visibility and continuous security control validation. built by ThreatAware. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery with duplicate elimination via timeline-matching technology, Continuous security control validation (EDR, MFA, encryption coverage), Real-time device and application inventory across the entire IT estate..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.