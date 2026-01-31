Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cps protection tool by Armis. Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Forescout Technologies, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to find unmanaged devices across IT, IoT, and OT networks should start with Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory; its agentless approach and 30+ discovery techniques actually work in air-gapped and brownfield environments where agent-dependent tools fail. The tool's 90-day asset timeline and 150+ classification attributes directly support NIST ID.AM compliance, which matters if your auditors are asking hard questions about what you actually own. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation or threat response automation; Forescout maps the attack surface with precision but leaves remediation workflows to your SOAR or ticketing system.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
Automated asset discovery and classification for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory for your cps protection needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory: Automated asset discovery and classification for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices. built by Forescout Technologies, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of managed and unmanaged devices, Asset classification using 150+ attributes, Continuous assessment using 30+ active and passive techniques..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory differentiates with Automated discovery of managed and unmanaged devices, Asset classification using 150+ attributes, Continuous assessment using 30+ active and passive techniques.
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory is developed by Forescout Technologies, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory serve similar CPS Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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