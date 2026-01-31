Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine: Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Cloud-based asset knowledge base tracking over 5 billion assets, Asset profiling with communication patterns and software inventory, Contextual asset behavior analysis based on environment..

Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory: Automated asset discovery and classification for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices. built by Forescout Technologies, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of managed and unmanaged devices, Asset classification using 150+ attributes, Continuous assessment using 30+ active and passive techniques..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.