Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine: Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Cloud-based asset knowledge base tracking over 5 billion assets, Asset profiling with communication patterns and software inventory, Contextual asset behavior analysis based on environment..

ThreatAware: Centralized platform for asset visibility and continuous security control validation. built by ThreatAware. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery with duplicate elimination via timeline-matching technology, Continuous security control validation (EDR, MFA, encryption coverage), Real-time device and application inventory across the entire IT estate..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.