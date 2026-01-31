Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. ThreatAware is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by ThreatAware. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged and IoT asset blind spots will get the most from Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine; it tracks 5 billion assets globally and spots behavior anomalies that inventory tools simply miss. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis means you're catching compromised devices in real time, not weeks later during forensics. Skip this if your environment is mostly managed endpoints and you already have mature endpoint detection; Centrix is built for organizations where traditional asset discovery fails.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl need ThreatAware primarily for its duplicate elimination via timeline-matching, which actually stops you from chasing phantom inventory across your IT estate. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 asset and monitoring domains, with particular strength in ID.AM and DE.CM through real-time device and application tracking paired with continuous control validation across EDR, MFA, and encryption. Skip this if your organization needs deep incident response automation or threat hunting; ThreatAware prioritizes visibility and compliance over detection, and its 32-person vendor means patchy integrations with niche security tools.
Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally
Centralized platform for asset visibility and continuous security control validation.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine vs ThreatAware for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine: Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Cloud-based asset knowledge base tracking over 5 billion assets, Asset profiling with communication patterns and software inventory, Contextual asset behavior analysis based on environment..
ThreatAware: Centralized platform for asset visibility and continuous security control validation. built by ThreatAware. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery with duplicate elimination via timeline-matching technology, Continuous security control validation (EDR, MFA, encryption coverage), Real-time device and application inventory across the entire IT estate..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine differentiates with Cloud-based asset knowledge base tracking over 5 billion assets, Asset profiling with communication patterns and software inventory, Contextual asset behavior analysis based on environment. ThreatAware differentiates with Automated asset discovery with duplicate elimination via timeline-matching technology, Continuous security control validation (EDR, MFA, encryption coverage), Real-time device and application inventory across the entire IT estate.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine is developed by Armis. ThreatAware is developed by ThreatAware. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine and ThreatAware serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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