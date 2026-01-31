Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Forescout Technologies, Inc.. JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by JupiterOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to find unmanaged devices across IT, IoT, and OT networks should start with Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory; its agentless approach and 30+ discovery techniques actually work in air-gapped and brownfield environments where agent-dependent tools fail. The tool's 90-day asset timeline and 150+ classification attributes directly support NIST ID.AM compliance, which matters if your auditors are asking hard questions about what you actually own. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation or threat response automation; Forescout maps the attack surface with precision but leaves remediation workflows to your SOAR or ticketing system.
JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl across cloud and on-premises infrastructure need JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management primarily for its data consolidation engine, which actually connects disparate asset inventories instead of just aggregating them. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA strongly, meaning you get usable asset context and risk scoring rather than raw lists. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet standardized on a cloud provider or runs entirely on legacy on-premises systems where asset discovery is still manual; JupiterOne assumes some baseline inventory maturity to work from.
Automated asset discovery and classification for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices
Platform for cyber asset attack surface mgmt with asset visibility & control
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Common questions about comparing Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory vs JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory: Automated asset discovery and classification for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices. built by Forescout Technologies, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of managed and unmanaged devices, Asset classification using 150+ attributes, Continuous assessment using 30+ active and passive techniques..
JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management: Platform for cyber asset attack surface mgmt with asset visibility & control. built by JupiterOne. Core capabilities include Asset Management, Exposure Management, Continuous Control Monitoring..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory differentiates with Automated discovery of managed and unmanaged devices, Asset classification using 150+ attributes, Continuous assessment using 30+ active and passive techniques. JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management differentiates with Asset Management, Exposure Management, Continuous Control Monitoring.
Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory is developed by Forescout Technologies, Inc.. JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is developed by JupiterOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory and JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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