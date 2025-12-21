Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Absolute Visibility is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Absolute. Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Forescout Technologies, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling with blind spots in hardware and software inventory will get the most from Absolute Visibility; its 365-day device location history and persistent agent technology ensure you maintain visibility even when endpoints go offline or get reimaged. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 asset management and monitoring functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring through its AI-assisted query layer for hunting anomalies across hundreds of hardware attributes. Skip this if you need behavioral threat detection or response automation; Absolute Visibility is inventory and compliance first, EDR second.
Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to find unmanaged devices across IT, IoT, and OT networks should start with Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory; its agentless approach and 30+ discovery techniques actually work in air-gapped and brownfield environments where agent-dependent tools fail. The tool's 90-day asset timeline and 150+ classification attributes directly support NIST ID.AM compliance, which matters if your auditors are asking hard questions about what you actually own. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation or threat response automation; Forescout maps the attack surface with precision but leaves remediation workflows to your SOAR or ticketing system.
Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring
Automated asset discovery and classification for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Visibility vs Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Absolute Visibility: Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Hardware inventory reporting with hundreds of attributes, Software application tracking and compliance monitoring, Web usage analytics and ROI measurement..
Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory: Automated asset discovery and classification for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices. built by Forescout Technologies, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of managed and unmanaged devices, Asset classification using 150+ attributes, Continuous assessment using 30+ active and passive techniques..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Visibility differentiates with Hardware inventory reporting with hundreds of attributes, Software application tracking and compliance monitoring, Web usage analytics and ROI measurement. Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory differentiates with Automated discovery of managed and unmanaged devices, Asset classification using 150+ attributes, Continuous assessment using 30+ active and passive techniques.
Absolute Visibility is developed by Absolute. Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory is developed by Forescout Technologies, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Visibility and Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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