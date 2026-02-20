FirmGuardian Brand Protection: Managed brand protection service covering abuse, infringement, and threat intel. built by FirmGuardian. Core capabilities include Brand abuse detection (phishing, malware distribution, scams using brand assets), Brand infringement monitoring (counterfeit goods, unauthorized resellers, logo/trademark misuse), Brand threat intelligence (adversarial infrastructure mapping, threat actor identification)..

Netcraft Mobile App Protection: Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Detection of impersonation apps on APK sites, Monitoring of official and unofficial app stores, Country-specific searches using global proxy network..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.