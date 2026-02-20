Allure Security Rogue & Spoof Mobile App Detection: AI-powered rogue & spoof mobile app detection and takedown service. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of hundreds of official and third-party mobile app stores for rogue and spoof apps, AI-based computer vision and NLP to identify brand logos, icons, and messaging in app listings, Reduction of false positives via brand-focused detection trained on 10,000+ brand profiles..

FirmGuardian Brand Protection: Managed brand protection service covering abuse, infringement, and threat intel. built by FirmGuardian. Core capabilities include Brand abuse detection (phishing, malware distribution, scams using brand assets), Brand infringement monitoring (counterfeit goods, unauthorized resellers, logo/trademark misuse), Brand threat intelligence (adversarial infrastructure mapping, threat actor identification)..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.