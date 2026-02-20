Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

FirmGuardian Brand Protection: Managed brand protection service covering abuse, infringement, and threat intel. built by FirmGuardian. Core capabilities include Brand abuse detection (phishing, malware distribution, scams using brand assets), Brand infringement monitoring (counterfeit goods, unauthorized resellers, logo/trademark misuse), Brand threat intelligence (adversarial infrastructure mapping, threat actor identification)..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.