FireTail AI Inventory is a commercial ai spm tool by FireTail. Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS is a commercial ai spm tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security and compliance teams managing sprawling AI adoption across multiple departments will get the most from FireTail AI Inventory; it's the only tool that surfaces shadow LLM usage and tracks what data actually flows into third-party models in real time. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM functions effectively, giving you both asset discovery and continuous monitoring without manual catalog maintenance. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet moved beyond occasional ChatGPT usage or if you need downstream controls on LLM outputs; FireTail excels at visibility and inventory, not prompt filtering or response guardrails.
Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS
Enterprise security teams securing internal AI development and third-party agent deployments need Prisma AIRS because it catches prompt injection and data exfiltration risks that standard application security misses entirely. The platform covers the full AI lifecycle from model scanning through runtime protection, and its MCP threat detection addresses the emerging agent architecture risks most competitors ignore. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet deployed custom AI agents or large language models in production; Prisma AIRS solves a problem you don't have yet, and the pricing reflects enterprise scope.
Real-time inventory tool for discovering and monitoring all AI usage across an org.
Platform securing AI apps, agents, models & data across development lifecycle
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Common questions about comparing FireTail AI Inventory vs Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS for your ai spm needs.
FireTail AI Inventory: Real-time inventory tool for discovering and monitoring all AI usage across an org. built by FireTail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time, self-updating AI asset inventory, Discovery of shadow AI usage across the organization, Cataloging of AI providers, models, and model versions..
Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS: Platform securing AI apps, agents, models & data across development lifecycle. built by Palo Alto Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI model vulnerability scanning, Automated AI red teaming and penetration testing, AI posture management for visibility and misconfiguration detection..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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