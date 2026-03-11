Startups moving sensitive data through generative AI workflows need AliasPath to avoid the false choice between using LLMs and protecting PII. The tool's data masking layer lets teams query models on real information without exposing it, addressing the PR.DS gap that most AI governance frameworks ignore. Skip this if your team isn't actually deploying LLMs on production data yet; the value collapses if you're still in pilot mode.

FireTail AI Inventory

Security and compliance teams managing sprawling AI adoption across multiple departments will get the most from FireTail AI Inventory; it's the only tool that surfaces shadow LLM usage and tracks what data actually flows into third-party models in real time. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM functions effectively, giving you both asset discovery and continuous monitoring without manual catalog maintenance. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet moved beyond occasional ChatGPT usage or if you need downstream controls on LLM outputs; FireTail excels at visibility and inventory, not prompt filtering or response guardrails.